Digital Patient Engagement Market to Remain Lucrative During 2025

Market Overview:

Digital patient engagement is the software which enables patients to outlook test results and trace it online and counter with doctors. Digital patient engagement is a patient portal, where data is captured on platforms for precise and efficient diagnostic knowledge. Global digital patient engagement market size in 2017 USD XX million and it is expected that it will grow in the forecasted period with growing CAGR of XX% and by 2025 the market size of digital patient engagement will be USD XX million.

Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for improved patient care outcomes,digital interaction, cumulative awareness of mobile health, and the advent of digital health technologies are some of the factors that are driving the digital patient engagement market. Also, increasing usage of protected communication platforms such as patient portals, mobile apps, and video conferencing in healthcare organizations is newest trend in the digital patient engagement market.

However,rise in digital patient engagement with security and privacy issues, and low end-user adoption are the major restraining factors of digital patient engagement market. Also, the difficulties to extensive digital engagement tool adoption through hospitalization is hampering the growth of the digital patient engagement market.

Market Players:

Google Inc., Lumeon Inc., Vivify Health Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Relatient, DatStat, Clarify Health, Conversa Health, IBM Corporation, mPulse and otherare some of the prominent players in the digital patient engagement market.

Market Segmentation:

The digital patient engagement market is classified on the basis of mode of communication, componentand regions. On the basis of mode of communicationthe digital patient engagement market can be segmented into mobile apps, patient portals, video chat, text messaging, social media and others.

Further, on the basis of component the digital patient engagement market is divided into hardware, software and services.

Moreover, on the basis of region the market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, APAC and Middle East & Africa. North America is predictable to lead the digital patient engagement market due to major players are from this region.Rising demand for digital patient engagement in Europe is increasing and is expected to contribute to the market growth. A primary growth factor is the introduction of advanced digital patient engagement tools by the players operating in the market.

Market segmented on the basis ofmode of communication:

Patient Portals

Mobile Apps

Video Chat

Social Media

Text Messaging

Others

Market segmented on the basis of components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segmented on the basis of region:

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

