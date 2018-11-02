Get the Best Services from One of The Best Modelling Agencies in Toronto

Femme Fatale Media has a broad, different database of more than 4,000 brand ambassadors and exceptional ability. It is one of the best modelling agencies in Toronto that offers plethora of services. You generally have the choice to pick specific models based on your personal preference from our honor winning program. Femme Fatale Media conveys a five-million-dollar obligation protection approach that ensures each customer we work with. We give an on-location display administrator for every event, guaranteeing that everything is executed according to design. Your event will get huge introduction through our exceptionally prevalent online life channels.

We have limited time models across the nation including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Saskatoon, Calgary, Vancouver, New York City, Los Angeles and then some.

Femme Fatale Media is Canada’s Leading Event Staffing Agency, offering limited time demonstrating services crosswise over North America!

We speak to the most astounding bore in special models at corporate events and advancements for the world’s best brands. Situated in Toronto, our honor winning organization flaunts a list of exceptionally prepared, dependable, friendly and appealing staff committed to guaranteeing your next event is a more vital one. Our honor winning program of limited time models Toronto and event staff extends across the country including Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and the sky is the limit from there.

We highlight best-in-class event staffing Toronto and administration which incorporate brand ambassadors and limited time models to artists, barkeeps, business models and showgirls.

Femme Fatale Media obliges your organization’s extraordinary needs and can suit little private gatherings to substantial corporate events without bargaining its trademark care and meticulousness.

Staffing services incorporate full event staffing, limited time models, mark ambassadors, business and mold displaying. A few services every now and again led are mark portrayal, philanthropy events, corporate capacities, publication/print, design appears, music recordings, item dispatches, showgirls, stags, wearing events, expos and considerably more.

As a pioneer in the business for just about 10 years, Femme Fatale Media works steadily as a one stop look for customers events and media needs. Fueled by a list of 4000+ of the country’s top models and event ability, and associations with first class merchants, Femme Fatale Media keeps on executing everything from extravagant luxury events, to straightforward public exhibition staffing. To know more about one of the modelling agencies in Toronto visit https://www.femmefatalemedia.com/

About us

Femme Fatale Media is a freely claimed organization focused on offering industry-best norms in quality and service. Driving worldwide brands like MTV, Calvin Klein, Warner Bros., Playboy, Sony, Budweiser and Pandora all trust Femme Fatale Media’s record to convey commendable staff and outstanding administration reliably to every event. https://www.femmefatalemedia.com/

Contact us

183 Wellington St West

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 0A1

For Bookings or inquiries please call us at:

647-955-9733

647 456-2644