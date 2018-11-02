Global Mobile Device Management Market to reach a market size of $6.3 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Mobile Device Management market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Device Management is expected to attain a market size of $6.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of smartphone & tablets, rampant adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and growing security concerns to protect corporate data are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The Mobile Device Management market is broadly classified by vertical into education, healthcare & life sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail government & public sector, manufacturing, aviation, transportation & logistics, and others. The BFSI sector is the major segment holding the maximum market share; and education segment would be the fastest-growing vertical. Application management would be the dominate segment and would be the fastest-growing segment in the Mobile Device Management market, as application management gives control over the mobile applications in an organization, on company-provided and BYOD devices. The solution also provides micro level controls to the administrators in an organization, ultimately helping management and security of the data.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Device Management have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation and VMware, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-device-management-market/

Segmentation

Global Mobile Device Management Market By Component Type

Solution

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

Global Mobile Device Management Market By Function

Operations

Marketing

Finance

Human Resource

Sales

Global Mobile Device Management Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Device Management Market By Deployment Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

Global Mobile Device Management Market By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Telecom & IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Others

Global Mobile Device Management Market By Geography

North America Mobile Device Management Market

U.S. Mobile Device Management Market

Canada Mobile Device Management Market

Mexico Mobile Device Management Market

Rest of North America Mobile Device Management Market

Europe Mobile Device Management Market

Germany Mobile Device Management Market

U.K. Mobile Device Management Market

France Mobile Device Management Market

Russia Mobile Device Management Market

Spain Mobile Device Management Market

Italy Mobile Device Management Market

Rest of Europe Mobile Device Management Market

Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market

China Mobile Device Management Market

Japan Mobile Device Management Market

India Mobile Device Management Market

South Korea Mobile Device Management Market

Singapore Mobile Device Management Market

Malaysia Mobile Device Management Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market

LAMEA Mobile Device Management Market

Brazil Mobile Device Management Market

Argentina Mobile Device Management Market

UAE Mobile Device Management Market

Saudi Arabia Mobile Device Management Market

South Africa Mobile Device Management Market

Nigeria Mobile Device Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Mobile Device Management Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

CA, Inc.

com, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation.

VMware, Inc.

