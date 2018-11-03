12 Questions To Ask Your Real Estate Agent

Winnipeg, MB – The Winnipeg real estate agents of A.D. Pollock are always ready to entertain any questions from clients, that is for sure. However, home buyers and sellers tend to have trouble finding the right questions to ask. Although there is no such thing as a bad question, it does help to ask questions that get you the answers you need.

“Whether you are a buying or selling a home, a potential real estate agent should be more than willing to answer your questions. If they don’t, we advise that you find another person to find a good deal for you,” an A.D. Pollock representative said.

The next time you meet or call the trusted real estate agents in Winnipeg, here’s what you should ask:

How long have you been a real estate agent?

This is an important question because there is no need for a college degree to become a real estate agent. Many learn the ropes through experience. Typically agents who have been working for years are better at their job than newer ones. Unless they are under the guidance and mentorship of the best Winnipeg real estate agents company.

Do you handle more property selling or buying accounts?

It is best to work with agents who specialize in what you need because they have more connections and experience in that area.

How much do you know about the neighborhood?

This is a question that will test the knowledge of real estate agents in Winnipeg. The more facts about the neighborhood they can provide, the better.

Do you have a client database?

Home sellers should work with agents that have an updated database that will allow them to inform everyone about your property. Agencies like A.D. Pollock in Winnipeg keep their databases updated to speed up property sales as much as possible.

What is your official website?

The mark of a good real estate agent is a great website. It should load quickly, be void of spelling errors, and no have any missing pages.

What’s your sales strategy?

A real estate agent should be able to provide sellers with a list of sales strategies. If they don’t have more than a few strategies to boost property visibility, they might not be the right agent for the job.

How do you communicate with clients?

An agent should be able to keep you updated when it comes to selling or buying a property. They must have excellent communication skills to ensure you are in the loop at all times.

What level of assistance can you provide?

As your agent, they should be able to guide you through the entire process from bidding to mortgage approval to closing.

Is the neighborhood up and coming?

They should answer you honestly as this will affect the pricing of the property you are selling or buying.

How fast can we schedule a viewing?

A serious agent will be able to schedule a property viewing as soon as possible. Any delays can result in you losing your dream home.

How long does it take to close a sale?

Buyers can bid for a property within just a few days, but closing the sale can still take time. The agent should be able to speed up the process for the sake of the buyer and the seller. Any agent who closes more than six months is subject to suspicion.

Where is your office?

An onsite visit to the real estate company office can bring a lot of reassurance. While not all agents work for a company, seeing their office in person will help you determine if they are the right agents for the job or not.

