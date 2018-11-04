Database Workbench 5.4.6 released

Upscene Productions is proud to announce the availability of the next version of the popular multi-DBMS development tool:

Database Workbench 5.4.6

This is a bugfix release, previous releases included support for MariaDB 10.1 and 10.2, MySQL 5.7 and Azure, a custom report writer, a renewed stored routine debugger with full support for Firebird 3 Stored Functions and Packages and several other features.

Database Workbench 5 comes in multiple editions with different pricing models, there’s always a version that suits you!

Here’s the full list of bugs fixed:

– Data Pump & Compare: Transferring blobs to NexusDB fails after first ‘commit’

– Firebird Module: Missing ‘usage’-grant support for Exceptions in Firebird 3

– Firebird Module: Possible variant error using database statistics

– General: “Floating point value” setting lost after sorting a field in Table or View Editor

– General: ‘Query Timeout’ option in SQL Editor always disabled

– General: Debugger has issue with non-English number settings

– InterBase Module: Possible variant error using database statistics

– Meta Data Compare & Migration: MySQL table compare doesn’t ignore ‘Row Format’ and ‘Initial Auto Increment’ despite options selected

– MySQL Module: Abstract error on first opening of table in specific circumstances

– MySQL Module: Support MySQL utf8mb4 character set in diagrams

– NexusDB Module: Creating a database alias fails when the alias name includes a space

– NexusDB Module: Using ‘New Table’ in the context menu of the Tables node results in access violation

Database Workbench supports MySQL, MariaDB, Firebird, Oracle, MS SQL Server, SQL Anywhere, NexusDB, PostgreSQL and InterBase, comes in multiple editions and is licensed based on selectable modules.

It includes tools for database design, database maintenance, testing, data transfer, data import & export, database migration, database compare and numerous other tools.

About Database Workbench

Database Workbench is a database developer tool, over 12 years in the making and is being used by thousands of developers across the globe who have come to rely on it every day. From database design, implementation, to testing and debugging, it will aid you in your daily database work. For more information, please visit http://www.upscene.com/database_workbench/

About Upscene Productions

Based in The Netherlands, Europe, this small but dedicated company has been providing database developers with useful tools for over 14 years. Slowly expanding the product portfolio and gaining recognition amongst InterBase and Firebird database developers, they now offer tools for a whole range of database systems, including Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server.