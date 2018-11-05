Growing Water Contamination to Boost Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in North America through 2027

According to TechSci Research report, “North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027’’, water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region is forecast to reach $ 10.6 billion by 2027. Adoption of water and wastewater treatment technologies including Zero Liquid Discharge, seawater desalination and membrane technologies is expected to positively influence the market in the coming years. Moreover, decreasing water table and increasing awareness towards environment protection and human health would drive demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region during forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Ecolab Inc., Kurita America, Inc., BASF Corporation, Kemira Chemicals, Inc. and SUEZ Water & Technology Solutions (SUEZ). Coagulants & flocculants is the dominating segment in North America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, on the back of greater efficiency in removing phosphorous impurities in overloaded municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants. Expanding desalination industry in North America is expected to fuel the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals, predominantly in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities.

“United States is the largest demand generating country in water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region, owing to increasing number of food & beverage and pharmaceutical plants as well as power and energy setups in the country. Water Innovation Strategy launched by the United States government in 2016 emphasizes on the implementation of wastewater recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country, which is expected to boost the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals during forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027” has evaluated the future growth potential of North America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the North America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.