Top Trends in Physical Security Market 2017- Design Competition Strategies by Identifying Who-Stands-Where in the Market

Market Highlights

The study reveals that physical security is trending in North America region. The physical security market is driven by the innovation and advancements in security systems to make more advanced and cost effective security systems. A recent trend in IoT and smart technologies is boosting the physical security market.

The study indicates that the increasing security concerns against the terrorist attacks and illegal activities is a key driver for Physical Security Market. The study indicates a trend of high usage of UHD video surveillance, SSDs & HDD and IP networking for physical security. The study reveals that the combination of logical and physical security solution results as a limitation to the physical security market.

The physical security market is growing rapidly over 10% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~120 billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Physical Security Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.

Key Players

The prominent players in the physical security market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Plc (Ireland), Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (Germany), ADT Corporation (U.S.), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Pelco (U.S.), Stanley Security (U.S.), Senstar Corporation (Canada), among others

Segments:

The global physical security market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

Physical Security Market by Type:

System

Access Control protocols

Biometrics systems

Locks

Video Surveillance

Physical Security Information Management

Security Scanning

Metal Detection

Fire & Life Safety

Service

Maintenance & Support

Designing & Consulting

System integration

Physical Security Market by Industry:

Defense & Public Sector

Government

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Retail

Oil, Gas & Energy

Hospitality

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of physical security market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Government initiatives against the terrorist attacks and illegal immigration has driven the market of physical security in North America. It has been observed that North America region is leading in physical security market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth in the physical security market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the physical security market.

Intended Audience

Software investors

Security solution vendors

Physical Security service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

