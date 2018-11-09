Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud platform is designed to process and store IoT data. The Internet of Things Cloud platform is built to take in the huge volumes of data produced by applications, websites, sensors, devices, customers and partners and also for real-time responses.
The increased operational efficacy, development of high-speed networking technologies, rising demand of intelligent and connected devices and cost-effective and easily deployable cloud storage are some of the major driver which drives the internet of things cloud platform market, globally.
In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Amazon Web Services
- IBM
- Microsoft
- com
- GE
- PTC
- Samsung
- SAP
- Telit
- Alcatel-Lucent
- AT&T
- Cisco
- Huawei
- Davra Networks
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-internet-of-things-iot-cloud-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Public Deployment Model
- Private Deployment Model
- Hybrid Deployment Model
Market segment by Application, split into
- Home Automation
- Wearable Technology
- Smart City
- Industrial Automation
- Connected Transportation
- Healthcare
- Smart Retail
- Smart Agriculture
- Connected Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Public Deployment Model
1.4.3 Private Deployment Model
1.4.4 Hybrid Deployment Model
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Home Automation
1.5.3 Wearable Technology
1.5.4 Smart City
1.5.5 Industrial Automation
1.5.6 Connected Transportation
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Smart Retail
1.5.9 Smart Agriculture
1.5.10 Connected Logistics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Size
2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-internet-of-things-iot-cloud-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com