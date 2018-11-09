Wonhyo Inc. High-quality dental Magic Opener file products in Korea

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in thisdental device business over 50 years.

Grew steadily over theyears and have been making our efforts to distribute the highquality dental products in Korea and also provide our customerswith quick customer service.

Our company pursuit different style business operation, weformulate agent system and keep educating the staff of theagents. Moreover we do advertise directly too many dentaluniversities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

Magic Opener file

Characteristics

Sharpening cutting edges due to the innovating manufacturing process Phenomenon of screwing avoided thanks to fractal cutting edges Low stress on the instrument and the root canal because of equal cutting force on the active part Respect the root canal anatomy Easy, safe and comfort High cutting power Double cutting edges.

Description

Opener File is a rotary nickel-titanium endodontic instrument designed to open original is manufactured by fine-edge micro technology. lt has special design which allow a two advantages: No screw-in effect and Superior cutting efficient. lt is compatible with all other root canal shaping Procedures (continuous rotation and reciprocating motion)

ENDO MOTOR:

• GT3+

• Compatible

• For any ordinary Ni-Ti File

• T-One File, Protaper

• Reverse

• One File, Wave one, Reciprocal

