BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS ISHITA DUTTA CELEBRATES DIWALI THIS TIME IN VARANASI

Ishita Dutta who was last seen in Bollywood films like Drishyam and Firangi opposite Kapil Sharma is geared up for her next upcoming film Setters which will be releasing soon .She was also last seen is tv serials like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepannah .Ishita is celebrating diwali this time in varanasi.

Ishita says, She is feeling blessed to have witnessed the Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat in the beautiful city of Varanasi. Happy to have started this New Year with such an auspicious note. So this year I am celebrating diwali with my team of film Setters in Banaras(varanasi). Had an super awesome fun with them. I wish all the viewer’s and everyone a very happy diwali and yes please say no to crackers.