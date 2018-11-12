Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 11, 2018: Agriculture industry is undergoing policy reforms in almost every part of the world. Hence, new initiatives of production systems are being attempted in the form of contract farming or corporate farming.

Market players are focusing on new technology and working on introducing new parameters so as to gain maximum efficiency to entice the agricultural sector.

In 2017, the global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

The Climate

Awhere

Farmlogs

Onfarm

Farmersedge

Agribotix

Agdna

Conservis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Capturing Data

Storing Data

Sharing Data

Analyzing Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical

Weather

Financial

Crop Production

Farm Equipment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Capturing Data

1.4.3 Storing Data

1.4.4 Sharing Data

1.4.5 Analyzing Data

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Chemical

1.5.3 Weather

1.5.4 Financial

1.5.5 Crop Production

1.5.6 Farm Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market Size

2.2 Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

