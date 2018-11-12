Buy Medicines on Zoylo and Get FLAT 25% OFF on Every Order

Hyderabad, 12th Nov, 2018: Zoylo Digihealth Pvt. Ltd, a Hyderabad based digital healthcare company, has pushed its yet another discount offer to let the customers cut down on their medical expenses. This latest offer brings flat 25% discount on every order of medicine across India. Not only this, any order with a valuation of Rs 500 or more qualifies for free home delivery. The order can be placed through the mobile app or the desktop platform in few easy steps. This is one of the biggest moves to ease the burden of medical cost on customers who spend hugely on their medicines.

Zoylo has actively been stretching its coverage of health care services by adding more and more products and services under one roof for easy access by the end users. The thrust has also been on bringing the services at the most affordable cost so that maximum number of users can get benefitted. This running discount on medicines is one of its many efforts to facilitate affordability in healthcare. Earlier also, the portal has brought amazing discount offers on its services connecting the people with affordable healthcare solutions.

The medicine discount offer is valid on every single order and there is no minimum cart value to avail the discount. This is a two-prong benefit to the customers who experience convenience and saving together. The process of online ordering is quite simple, fast and convenient while being money-saving. One can place an order in clicks and get the medicine delivered at the doorstep. For any queries and concerns, the customer care team of the company is available instantly to give a response. Any damaged or altered package can be returned in a hassle-free manner.

Digital India has really taken a big leap with the digitization of healthcare and Zoylo is a proud contributor in the field. In its incessant endeavor to become a one-stop solution for entire healthcare needs, the company has well accommodated every small and big healthcare services. These exciting offers guaranteed with a quality service, is sure to bring a big shift in the way India takes care of its health.

