Mobile User Authentication Market worth 1.68 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Mobile User Authentication Market by User Type (Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) and Enterprises), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast and Analysis to 2020”, defines and segments the mobile user authentication market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecast of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.

This report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and best practices in the market. The report also examines growth potential market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions.

By User Type:

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Enterprises

By Vertical:

• Academia and education

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer goods and retail

• Energy and power

• Government and defense

• Life sciences and healthcare

• IT and telecom

• Manufacturing

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OHD1qK

Mobile user authentication is a security process in which is end user or device can be verified, authenticated and validated with the help of multiple factors such as biometrics, geographical positioning co-ordinates and timestamps which mobile device being the primary or essential factor. Mobile user authentication is based on two crucial factors to authenticate the end-user that are “something a user knows” and “something a user possess”. In mobile user authentication, the end user needs to be identified on the basis of separate set of credentials and essentially one set of credential is received through the mode of a mobile device. The mobile user authentication is vital mode of authentication since the smartphone or a mobile device is always in the possession of the user and one time passwords can be sent to smartphones or mobile devices easily. The major forces driving this market are the growing need for mobile user authentication solutions in organizations are growth of online data sharing and BYOD, and the rising traction among enterprises to to manage and assess variety of vulnerabilities. Most of the enterprises across different verticals are actively formulating security and access control policies and procedures to ensure content confidentiality, consistency, and integrity of the end-user and enforcing the best security-governance framework to validate and manage cross-platform integration using various authentication platforms.

Mobile user authentication solution providers such as CA Technologies, EMC Corporation, Gemalto NV, Symantec Corporation, VASCO Data Security International, Authentify, Entrust Datacard Corporation, SecureAuth Corporation, SecurEnvoy, and TeleSign are expected to collaborate and provide better competitive services to take advantage of the mobile user authentication market and to fulfill the need for providing complete end-to-end mobile user authentication software. Academia and education, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, government & defense, life sciences & healthcare, energy & power, IT and telecom, and manufacturing organizations are the major consumers of mobile user authentication solutions.

The mobile user authentication market has been segmented on the basis of user types into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and enterprises; on the basis of verticals into academia and education, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, energy & power ,government & defense, life sciences & healthcare, , IT and telecom, manufacturing and others; and on the basis of regions into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The mobile user authentication market size is expected to grow from USD 0.55 Billion in 2015 to USD 1.68 Billion in 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.9%.

Browse 45 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 112 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile User Authentication Market by User Type (Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) and Enterprises), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast and Analysis to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-user-authentication-market-119011330.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com