Give Cats the Nutrition They Need with Pouched Cat Food from Dave’s Pet Food

To maintain their health, cats need to get the proper nutrition. At Dave’s Pet Food, cat owners can purchase quality pouched cat food that can provide their pets the nutrition they need.

[MASSACHUSETTS, 11/13/2018] – Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they are uniquely equipped to eat a diet consisting of the flesh of other creatures which contain the nutrients they need.

Cats in the wild get their nutritional needs through hunting for smaller prey. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for domesticated cats. It’s much harder for them to hunt for live prey apart from the occasional rats or birds.

Because of the lack of access to fresh meat, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends that cats get all the nutrients they need from high-quality pet food. Commercial pet food can replicate the nutrients cats get if they’re in the wild.

This recommendation is backed by the Tree House Humane Society, saying that feeding cats a diet consisting mostly of quality canned food is ideal. Dave’s Pet Food offers a wide selection of high-quality canned and pouched food for cats that can give these feline friends the proper nutrients.

Proper Feline Food from Dave’s Pet Food

At Dave’s Pet Food, cat owners can purchase different pouched, nutritious food for their feline friends. These come in 2.8oz pouches and five different main ingredients and flavors that bring variety to a cat’s diet.

Cat owners can choose Saucey Tuna & Salmon Dinner in Gravy, Saucy Tuna & Duck Dinner in Gravy, Saucey Tuna & Chicken Dinner in Gravy, Saucey Tuna & Beef Dinner in Gravy, or Saucey Tuna Dinner in Gravy.

Moreover, all the pouched cat food products carry Naturally Healthy™ marks, which is Dave’s Pet Food’s signature stamp for a good quality, grain-free cat food. These pouched food items have added essential vitamins and minerals to give cats the nutrition they need to thrive.

About Dave’s Pet Food

Dave’s Pet Food offers a wide variety of dog and cat food. Sold in over 2,000 independent pet stores across the U.S., Dave’s Pet Food products are high-quality, nutritious, and delicious.

Visit https://davespetfood.com/ to see the entire dog and cat food selection.