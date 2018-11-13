INTERNATIONAL APPAREL & TEXTILE FAIR 2018

Eastman gears up for a vibrant apparel showcase

One of the leading textile and garment giants Eastman exports is gearing up for yet another vibrant showcase of the latest trends, technologies and materials in the International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) which is slated to be held at the World Trade Centre- U.A.E (Dubai) on 12,13 and14th of November 2018.

Unlike any other city where fashion is displayed, Dubai is lavish with its magnificence. Fashion in Dubai is a reflection of many cultures with a wonderful array of styles and the IATF is no different, with Exhibitors from Europe, India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey, and various highly renowned manufacturing countries across the globe gearing up to put their best foot forward.

IATF is the continent’s largest specialized exhibition that attracts world’s leading apparel and textile buyers, fashion wear manufacturers, and service providers. Various conferences on colour, textures and fabric as well as fashion shows highlighting new trends and merchandising will also take place at the show.

This niche event will showcase the high quality of the exhibiting companies, with their outstanding style and service.

“With 8 successful editions, IATF has become the most qualified international exhibition of accessories, components, synthetics for footwear, leather goods, garments and home textiles” says Mr. N Chandran the chairman and managing director of Eastman exports.

Eastman has been characterized by its constant leadership in quality and style innovation, which makes it indispensable to the apparel demand worldwide.

If you want to visit Eastman’s booth to experience their latest products and know the updated manufacturing information you can find them at Booth H13.

The International Textile Fair is an exclusive trade only event that will showcase pre-collection spring/ summer 2018 and Autumn Winter highlights. The core of the exhibition are its Trend Areas, displaying the most innovative samples provided by the exhibitors: leathers, accessories and fabrics. IATF is one of the Middle East’s most exclusive platforms, allowing exhibitors to expand their market coverage and business.