Acrylamide Market to gain US$ 4,776.8 Mn by 2025

According to the recent study conducted by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global acrylamide market is likely to surge at an overwhelming CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) to reach a valuation of US$ 4,776.8 Mn. Increasing use of the product in the water filtration and cleansing procedures is propelling its global sales. Moreover, enforcement of stricter environmental laws related to efficient disposal of wastewater is likely to make a positive impact on the growth of the global market for acrylamide over the next couple of years.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33170

In recent years, the acrylamide has emerged as key ingredient in various medical products including personal care, cosmetics and wellness products. Hence increasing application of acrylamide in medical product manufacturing is anticipated to support the growth of the market in the years to come.

Acrylamide market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In addition, the region’s market is set to witness a robust CAGR during 2017 to 2022. The growth of the market in APEJ is primarily characterized by factors such as changing lifestyle and growing disposable income.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33170

Base on physical form, demand for solution based acrylamide is will continue to outsell solid crystalline through the projected period. Global sales of solution based acrylamide currently account for over two-third revenue share of the market. Further, revenues from global sales of solution based acrylamide is projected to increase at a significant pace over 2022

By process catalyst, the microbial catalyst process will register higher preference during the forecast period. More than US$ 3,600 Mn worth acrylamides will be utilised through microbial catalyst process.

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd., BASF SE, SNF Group, Beijing Henjiu Chemical Group Corporation, Jiangxi Changjiu Agrochemical Co., Ltd, Ashland, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Kemira Oyj, Dia-Nitrix Co., Ltd., and Ecolab Inc. are among the top companies functioning in the global market for acrylamide.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com