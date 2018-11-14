Diabetes Awareness Initiative – Joint efforts of ITC and Apollo Sugar touches more than a million people

Joint efforts of #ITC and #ApolloSugar to create awareness on diabetes has reached over a million people across many regions of India. On this #WorldDiabetesDay, Apollo Sugar announced that it had conducted diabetes screening tests for more than 60,000 people among the million people reached. Among these, 45% of people had diabetes.

Diabetes has become a major healthcare burden for both the people and the healthcare providers. It is a main cause for many other diseases like heart problems, kidney diseases, vision loss, and foot amputation to name just a few.

Yet, the percentage of people who are aware of diabetes, its symptoms, and its complications are very less. Even in people who have diabetes, the understanding of the proper methods of management is lacking. This has led to an increased incidence of many diabetes complications and hospitalizations.

Expert diabetologists and endocrinologists at Apollo Sugar say that in order to manage diabetes, it is important for the patient to undergo certain lifestyle modifications.

Though medication therapy is given a priority, people with diabetes have to modify their diet, take up exercise, monitor their blood sugar levels periodically, and get periodical screening tests. Among these tests, the HbA1c test is known as the gold standard test in order to assess diabetes control and the risk of complications in a patient with diabetes.

Apollo Sugar being a Center of Excellence for Diabetes and Endocrinology has treated more than 4 lakh people from its inception. #ITCAashirwaadatta recently come up with Sugar Release Control atta (a healthier source of carbohydrates) in order to serve people with diabetes.

Both Apollo Sugar and ITC joined hands and had come up with a massive diabetes awareness initiative. The initiative was to provide a free HbA1c test for all people who had purchased either one kilo or five kilo pack of ITC Aashirwaad Sugar release control atta.

The joint initiative started in the month of June 2018 and till date has touched more than one million people. Speaking on the diabetes awareness initiative Ms. Sangita Reddy, Chairperson of Apollo Sugar said, “With the increasing burden of diabetes in our society, we need to act quickly and with a sense of purpose to arrest the disease from claiming more lives. Apollo Sugar Clinic offers patients advanced care and counseling in our clinics and in the comfort of people’s homes to help them better manage their condition. On this joint effort towards improving the diabetes awareness and control in India, I am delighted to be partnering with a like-minded and trusted brand like ITC on this excellent initiative.”

The theme for World Diabetes Day this year (2018) is “Diabetes and Family.”Experts believe that a joint venture such as this which involves all the family in diabetes management is certainly the way to go ahead. It helps those members of the family who have diabetes to control their sugar levels and prevent diabetes in those who are at risk.

About Apollo Sugar Clinics :

Apollo Sugar Clinics is a single specialty diabetes and endocrine healthcare provider formed as a collaboration between Apollo Health & Lifestyle and Sanofi.

