Environment Clean up and Remediation Market to Reach $ 130 Billion by 2023 | Acc. to TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market By Medium, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023”, the global environment clean up & remediation market is projected to reach $ 130 billion by 2023. Growing focus of remediation companies on land and water on account of increasing industrial waste, in addition to stringent regulatory norms across various countries, is expected to drive the global environment clean up & remediation market in the coming years. Increasing competition and growing number of pipeline leakages and incidents are some of the other key factors that would fuel the market over the next five years. Some of the major market players operating in the global environment clean up & remediation market include Bechtel, Veolia Group, Clean Harbors, Suez S.A., Golder Associates Corporation, BRISEA Group Inc., and Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering NV.

On the basis of medium, the market has been segmented into soil, surface water and ground water. Of these categories, surface water accounted for the largest share in the global environment clean up & remediation market in 2017 and is likely to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, on account of increasing waste disposal into the water. Increasing installation of surface water treatment plants would drive the demand for environment clean up and remediation services, globally. By application, waste disposal sites dominate the market, backed by growing interest of public towards the environment and personal health.

“Growing exploration and production activities in offshore and onshore regions are increasingly resulting in land and water contamination, a major factor that is boosting the demand for clean up & remediation services. Heavy investments and growing adoption of bioremediation technology coupled with increasing awareness and interest towards human health issues and environmental damages would positively impact the global clean up & remediation market over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

