Personal Cloud Market worth 80.02 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Personal Cloud Market by Revenue Type (Direct Revenue and Indirect Revenue), User Type (Individual, Small Business and Medium Business), Hosting Type (Providers’ Premises and Users’ Premises), & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the personal cloud market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also defines the driving factors for the market, restraints, and opportunities along with the current trend adoption in this market.

[158 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets expects the personal cloud market to grow from USD 12.02 Billion in 2015 to USD 80.02 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.1% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in the personal cloud market. The report also examines growth potential, market sizes, and revenue forecasts across different regions. Available customization for this report includes country level data and client specific company profiling. The report forecasts the market sizes and trends of personal cloud in the following submarkets:

On the basis of revenues:

• Direct Revenues

• Indirect Revenues

On the basis of user types:

• Individual

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

On the basis of hosted types:

• Hosted from providers’ premises

• Hosted from users’ premises

On the basis of regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OO3LWU

The personal cloud market is expected to grow progressively due to the e technological advancements in this sector.

Personal cloud applications have been widely adoption among small and medium enterprises in various industry verticals. These enterprises demand personal cloud solutions and services to store, sync, and share documents, files, and photos.

Personal cloud offers storage space setup in the user’s home as well as at a data center of the service provider and can be accessed with the help of the internet. This helps users view and stream these documents from internet connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The rise in the demand for solutions that can provide real-time access to employees while keeping their documents secure is also encouraging organizations to implement personal cloud services within their businesses. The increase in the number of organizations with offices in different places, having employees located at various locations and requiring real-time access has encouraged personal cloud service vendors to offer various personal cloud offerings including applications, technologies, and devices.

With the changing scenario, enterprises are demanding advanced solutions so that market expansions can be undertaken, along with an increase in profit margins. The development of personal cloud applications by application developers at a low cost is driving the market for personal cloud. Digital contingency and disaster recovery planning and the increasing data generation activities are also driving the personal cloud market across all regions.

The personal cloud market consists of major players such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Seagate, Box, Microsoft, Dropbox, Engyte, Buffalo Technology, and Sygarsync.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the personal cloud market by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; by revenue as direct revenue and indirect revenue; by user type as individuals, small enterprises, and medium enterprises; by hosting type as hosted from providers’ premises and hosted from users’ premises.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the personal cloud market to grow from USD 12,020.0 Million in 2015 to USD 80,020.0 Million by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.1%. North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to experience an increase in market traction during the forecast period.

Browse 69 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 128 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Audio Communication Monitoring Market by Solution & Service (Reporting & Analytics, Call Recording Software & Quality Analysis, Audio Loudness, Metering & Monitoring Solution, Professional Service, Support & Maintenance) – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/audio-communication-monitoring-market-44915092.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com