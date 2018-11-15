Computer Accessories Market Growth Analysis & Projection by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast To 2025

15th November, 2018- Computer Accessories Market is expected to witness moderate CAGR in the predicted period. Computers are extensively used as an official conduct in office automation, hospitals, business and other domains. Computer hardware comprises motherboard, processors, peripheral controllers and interfaces, pen drives and hard disks. Peripherals consists of keyboard, monitor, printer, modem and mouse connected to CPU via cables and interfaces.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Computer Accessories in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Computer Accessories market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

HP Development Company

Seagate Technology

DELL

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

Logitech

Lenovo

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CPU

Motherboard

Hard Disk

Memory

Power Supply

Display Devices

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Computer Shopping Mall

Computer Accessories Specialty Stores

Other

Driving forces responsible for the growth of computer accessories market includes rise in demand for computer accessories in office infrastructure coupled with rise in demand for computer peripherals. Other factors such as organizational use of PCs for reliability and sophistication in access that helps in smooth functioning from top management to employees at bottom of hierarchical pyramid, is expected to stimulate the market growth. In addition, government as well as private office exhibit a huge need for expert services as well as competent network support thus stimulating the market growth.

Based on product segmentation, the computer accessories market includes hard disk, RAM, speakers, monitors, keyboard and USB storage. Hard disk segment is further bifurcated into internal and external hard disk. Monitor segment is further categorized into LCD, LED and TFT. Keyboard segment is further categorized into wireless and wired.

Geographical segmentation for the computer accessories market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the predicted period due to high availability of consumers coupled with higher demand for computer and computer accessories. North America and Europe market anticipated at a moderate CAGR growth in the predicted period owing to low demand for computer accessories owing to consumer’s preference for cloud storage and adoption to smartphones. The key players in computer accessories market include Dell, Sony, IBM, Logitech, HP, Toshiba, Seagate Technology and Western Digital.

