Application Container Market Key Highlights and Future Opportunities by 2023

Market Highlights:

The application container technology has a high demand in large organizations for enhancing the enterprises network connectivity and customer relationships, maintaining network security, and end-to-end service level monitoring. This enables the end-user organizations to optimize the use of their application infrastructure resource that saves cost of the organization. The increase in the adoption of IoT devices across enterprises is increasing the market growth as high volume of data is generated from enterprises. Moreover, application containers are used to support all the features, that are required to run an application on resource constrained IoT devices, allowing quick application deployment and fast application scaling.

One of the major factors that is driving the market is increasing popularity of application container technology over virtual machines as there is a difference in the size of the container. The application container is of size 10 megabytes, whereas the virtual machine with its OS have a size of several gigabytes. Additionally, there is difference in runtime of application between the virtual machines and the application container. The virtual machines take several minutes to boot the OS and run the applications it hosts whereas the application container runs instantly.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (US),

AWS Inc. (US),

Microsoft Corporation (US),

Google LLC (US),

VMware Inc. (US),

Oracle Corporation (US),

Apprenda Inc. (US),

Joyent Inc. (US),

Mesosphere, Inc. (US),

Weaveworks(UK),

Red Hat, Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc

Globally, the Application Container Market is expected to grow from USD 0.89 billion in 2017 to USD 4.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Segmentation.

By services, the market is segmented into consulting, container monitoring, container security, container data management, support and maintenance and others.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise, and SMEs.

By deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, telecommunication and IT, media & entertainment, education, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for application container is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of application container market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share as the adoption of technology in the region is high; North America has also been one of the early users of the container application. Similarly, the presence of several key players and growing startups are the factors for the high growth of the application container market in the region. Additionally, microservices, and DevOps have a high demand in the region which is also contributing towards the market growth.

However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them responsive to business changes. The adoption of application container technology is widely experienced among private and public sectors.

Competitive Analysis

The application container market has witnessed major trends for running the application on a virtual machine without utilizing the entire system. Many global players have adopted application container to increase enterprise value in the market and are concentrating on mergers and acquisitions for sustaining in the competitive environment. On 30th January 2018, Red Hat, Inc., signed a definitive agreement to acquire CoreOS, Inc. With this acquisition, the company is planning to double down on technology to help customers build, run, and manage containerized applications in hybrid and multicloud environments.

