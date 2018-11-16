Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market 2028 Technological Innovation by Leading Industry Players

Escalating levels of air pollution, deteriorating air quality within automotive, and growing passenger awareness regarding safety, comfort, and overall in-car wellbeing has resulted in accelerated global adoption of automotive cabin air quality sensors. In addition to growing awareness, concerns regarding reduction of CO2 and particulate matters coupled with stringent government regulations are the primary drivers shaping the global automotive cabin air quality sensors market over the forecast period of 2018-2028.

A recently published intelligence outlook by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects stellar growth prospects for the global automotive cabin air quality sensors market at an estimated CAGR of 13.8% over the 10-year forecast period. Although, FMI predicts an exceptional market performance in terms of annual growth, the adoption of automotive cabin air quality sensors in terms of value, is projected to be extremely low, owing to some restraining factors being grey market presence, low replacement rate, commuters moving towards public transport, and lack of resources and technological awareness. According to FMI’s market research analysis, the low volume-high growth global automotive cabin air quality sensors market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 892,950.7 Thsnd by 2028 end.

Worldwide Efforts to Curb Emission & Particulate Matters Would Lift Up Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Endorsements

Unfavorable climate changes have pushed government authorities to place strict regulations on the emission of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxide and particulate matters. Regulations such as the Paris Agreement, EPA Guidelines, and new emission standards set by the Chinese government to restrict the emission of VOCs (volatile organic components) are all likely to shape the future of global automotive cabin air quality sensors market.

Moreover, in regions such as North America, Western Europe and Japan, the demand for luxury cars has been increasing. With that, the governing bodies have implemented strict protocols to ensure the driver and passenger wellbeing, violating which, heavy penalties are levied. Research suggest that commuters spend almost 5.5% of their time in a closed vehicle, exposing themselves to over 20 harmful gases and particulate matters. Safe technologies such as automotive cabin air quality sensors would enhance the overall in-care experience.

Developing Countries to Create Growth Opportunities for Further Investments & Market Revenue

Recovering economic conditions in emerging economies has also pushed the automotive industry, which would further create public-private partnership opportunities in the coming years. Through partnerships and acquisitions, markets in emerging countries is projected to be a hotbed of opportunities for numerous foreign players to penetrate and solidify their market share in the regional markets. Moreover, increase in demand for mid-size cars and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, in that receives commands from automotive cabin air quality sensors, will further drive-up the adoption, in the emerging markets. Within the passenger cars segment, SUV cars segment is expected to hold close to 39% market share throughout the assessment tenure, owing to expanding demand for automotive cabin air quality sensors in HVAC systems and air filters of a car cabins. Key players in the automotive cabin air quality sensors market are focusing on strategic alliances with domestic and overseas players to expand their product offering to regions that present increased consumption potential.

Technological Innovations & Advancements to Add Mobility to Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market

Key players, compelled by advancements in automation and research, are developing advanced sensor features to better equip commuters, and further accelerate the adoption automotive cabin air quality sensors. Technologies, such as SIFT-MS (Selected Ion Flow Tube Mass Spectrometry), which enables real-time detection of VOCs are gaining traction in the global automotive cabin air quality sensors market.

Economical sensor-integrated HVAC systems that are benefiting from advanced cabin comfort technologies—equipped with avant-garde detection features, are slated to create lucrative research and development opportunities in automotive cabin air quality sensors market.

