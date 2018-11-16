Digital Marketing Software Market Trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2025

Market Synopsis:

The global digital marketing software market is expected to exhibit a 19.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period), as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR) owing to the its high adoption rate by chief marketing officers of reputed companies. Digital marketing software offers companies to formulate strong marketing strategies and reach a new consumer base on online channels.

High penetration of smartphones coupled with adoption of social media channels for advertising have prompted the demand for Digital Marketing Software Market. Furthermore, integration of big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in such software provides companies with valuable customer insights and their buying patterns. Increasing relevancy of online media channels can open up new growth opportunities for the digital marketing software market till 2025.

Segment Overview

• By type, the market is divided into interaction systems, data & analytics system, content production & management, and management & administration-oriented apps. Major market applications comprise BFSI, manufacturing, retail, high tech & IT, media & entertainment, and others.

• The segments covered in the digital marketing software market report are analyzed with respect to six regions namely – U.S., India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The report discusses in detail the various players residing in these regions and their respective strategies to climb up the market standings.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the digital marketing software market include Adobe Systems (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HP Enterprise Development L.P (U.S.), and Hubspot Inc. (U.S.).

The report offers a comprehensive analysis on the profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, expansion techniques, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in minute detail.

Research Methodology:





Analysis Period

• Base Year – 2017

• Projection Period – From 2018 to 2025

• Market Denomination – USD Million

• Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

Type

• Interaction Systems

• Data & Analytics System

• Content Production & Management

• Management & Administration-Oriented Apps

Application

• Retail

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• High Tech & IT

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Region

• US.

• China

• India

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• Europe

Regional Analysis:

The digital marketing software market covers the latest trends and opportunities across U.S., China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

The U.S. digital marketing software market can exhibit a 21.2% CAGR over the forecast period owing to adoption of digital marketing software in media & entertainment, retail, and other industry verticals. Use of personalized marketing to cater to the needs of individuals can thrust the valuation of the regional market to USD 28,785.6 million by 2025.

India can exhibit 31.7% CAGR over the review period, while China can register 27.6% CAGR during the same period. Emergence of various social media platforms has made mobile advertising very lucrative. This has prompted the demand for digital marketing software in these regions.

