Guangzhou Int’l Doors, Windows, Building Hardware & Locks Export Fair (DWHL 2019)

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo

Address: No. 1000, Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

Co-located Trade Show: The 11th China Int’l Integrated Housing Industry & Building Industrialization Expo (CIHIE 2019)

USD 142 Million Doors, Windows & Profiles Exported Yearly!

China’s doors, windows & profiles makers mainly cluster in Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim, Northeast, Southwest and Northwest. China Custom data indicates that in 2016 China exported USD 142 Million Doors, Windows & Profiles to the globe.

What is DWHL?

DWHL provides a one-of-a-kind platform for global buyers to experience the latest & best offerings from the world over. Located at the center of Pearl River Delta, this export-focused event opens the gate for Chinese enterprises to go global, as well as for overseas brands to enter China.

Preview of DWHL 2019

DWHL 2019 is expected to host 150+ premium exhibitors on a show floor of 10,000 sq.m. By sharing buyers with CIHIE 2019, the show is estimated to record 20,000+ visits.

What’s more, CIHIE 2019, one of the biggest integrated housing & building industrialization events, will co-located with DWHL, occupying a show floor of 35,000 sq.m to host 360+ exhibitors! The show will cover a wide range of housing solutions, including prefabricated buildings, roof and facade systems, waterproofing materials, roof tiles, tents, and etc.

Exhibition Scope

▪Door Products

▪Door & Window System

▪Profiles & Parts

▪Building Decoration Hardware

▪Door Locks & Accessories

▪Others