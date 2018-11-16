Investigation Personality of the Year award conferred to MD of Lancers Network Ltd

Shivindra Pratap Singh is felicitated with Investigation Personality of the Year award at Security Skills and Leadership Summit-2018

New Delhi: Mr. Shivindra Pratap Singh, Managing Director of Lancers Network Limited was honoured with the prestigious Investigation Personality of the Year award at Security Skills and Leadership Summit-2018. This award is an acknowledgment to the young achiever for making Lancers Network Limited an outstanding risk consulting firm of India in corporate intelligence, due diligence analysis, brand protection, security audits, asset tracking, background screening, and other investigation services to businesses. Lancers Network offers its intelligence solutions and expert consultancy to varied sectors, including Automotive, Chemicals, FMCG, Banking, Insurance, and IT, in both domestic and international markets.

For his sharp vision and incredible strategies in the field of private investigation, the award was handed over to Shivindra Pratap Singh by Sh. Shivraj Patil (Former Home Minister & Governor of Punjab) and Sh. Kunwar Vikram Singh (Chairman of CAPSI) on the inaugural day of Security Skills and Leadership Summit-2018, the 13th annual conference of CAPSI and APDI at PHD House, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi.

Sh. Ashok Prasad IPS (Retd.), Former Secretary (IS-MHA), Technical Advisor & Spokesperson MHA, Ms. Alka Arora, IAS, Joint Secretary-MSME, Sh. N.C. Padhi, Former Secretary-Security, Cabinet Secretariat (GoI), Sh. Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS, JS-PM –MHA, Shri R. N. Dhoke IPS-ADGP (Security) Punjab, Padmashri HH Maharaj Raghubir Singh Ji Sirohi, and various other dignitaries were also present when the award was given to Mr. Shivindra Pratap Singh.

After receiving the award, Mr. Shivindra Pratap Singh, Managing Director of Lancers Network Limited extended his gratitude to the jury and guests. He said, “These are the pride moments for me, I am thankful to CAPSI and APDI for recognising the contribution of Lancers Network Limited to a vast array of industries. I also congratulate the entire team of Lancers for pushing the organisation to enviable heights. Indeed, this award is a tribute to the exemplary hard work and dedication of my team.”