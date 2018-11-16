Nitric Oxide and its related food products: Try them

The days of supplements and good nutrition have come; people have started recognizing the difference between good and bad health. But, somehow many of us still insist ourselves move on traditional food and maintaining the habits with those foods.

Where Nitric oxide relaxes the inner lining of the arteries, the endothelium,” says Rippe, “And that’s really important for people who have heart disease. We have some amazing food products that can help you with your personal nutrition and well-being.

Here are some listed Food Sources:

• Arginine: Dairy products, meat, poultry, fish, pumpkin seeds, organic soybeans, peanuts, chickpeas, lentils, and spiraling.

• Citrulline: Watermelon is the richest source. Very small amounts are found in meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, and plant foods.

• Glutathione: Fresh fruits and vegetables.

• Nitrates: Red beets, celery, and leafy greens are the top sources. Other good ones include endive, leek, parsley, Chinese cabbage, fennel, and broccoli.

Also let us help you understand how NO and its related food products can help you to be healthy, wealthy and wise. There are following nutrients that play a vital role in the Nitric Oxide Supplement and brings you to a better health platform.

• Arginine and Citrulline: Studies have found that both these amino acids enhance nitric oxide production. In one British study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, citrulline was more effective in lowering blood pressure and enhancing exercise performance. Both are available in supplements.

• Setria Performance Blend: This is a patented combination of citrulline and glutathione. Lab, an animal, and human research, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, found that citrulline with glutathione, a major antioxidant, enhanced nitric oxide levels more effectively than citrulline alone. Setria Performance Blend is starting to appear as an ingredient in a few supplement products.

• Beet Extracts: Studies have found that beets and beet juice improve fitness performance in healthy people of different fitness levels, improve heart function in older people with and without heart disease, lower blood pressure, and improve the function of aging brains. Supplements are available as beet juice or beet powders, or in combination supplements that include a beet extract.

So are you taking ‘Nitric Oxide and related food products’ for your better health or not?