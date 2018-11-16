yBuySell Announced Benefits of yBuySell for Renters

yBuySell is one of the best rent and lend platforms in India. It is built to provide a reliable renting and lending platform for the users. At the moment, this platform provides services to Indian customers in all different states and cities. As per the concept of the platform, it encourages a person to rent and lend anything and everything which makes it different than other rental platforms in India, which are catering only one segment such as, rental furniture or rental bikes or rental automobile items. Recently, the spokesperson of yBuySell shared more details about this platform in favor of the consumers that use it to rent items.

As per the shared details, this platform is absolutely free to use for people who use it to rent things. yBuySell supports renting and lending through a mobile application. The yBuySell mobile app is available for both, Android and iOS a user in the play stores and the app is absolutely free to download. Once the user downloads the app, he / she can use it to rent an item. To rent an item, which can be anything, the user needs to post a request in the app. The process of posting a request is extremely easy and can be done within a minute. The process of posting a request is also free. Once the request is posted, the people who want to lend their item will start making offers. The person can choose the offers and start the negotiation. At the end, the best offer can be chosen. All these features are available for free for the person who wants to rent an item via yBuySell.

The spokesperson of the company also shared that this platform helps in getting better deals. As the offers often come from the common people, the rates are affordable. Also, the negotiation process usually is smooth via yBuySell app. The app is also assuring to safeguard contact details of the person who wants to rent an item in India so he /she doesn’t get bothered with unnecessary calls and messages from people. All the offers will be received within the yBuySell app and can be answered within the app. This makes this app preferred by people who are tired with unnecessary calls and messages.

“Renting an item which will not be in use for long can be better as it will give you an item and value over the money. You will not need to invest a lot to buy something which you will not use for long. Also, rent in India is a good option when something is very expensive and you really want to use it. All you need to do is rent it, use it and return”, shared spokesperson of yBuySell.

The app is used by many users in India to rent and lend items. The app links, and more details about the app are available here: https://ybuysell.com