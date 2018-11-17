ANYGEN CO., LTD has developed peptide biomaterial process and quality management technology in korea

ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first bio-venture company in Gwangju and Jeonnam province. It has developed peptide biomaterial process and quality management technology that was developed independently since its establishment in 2000. Based on this, we have localized peptide biomaterials, which had previously relied on imports, and are making efforts to advance into the global market based on superior quality and price competitiveness. In 2016, it was listed on the KOSDAQ based on its proprietary peptide biomaterials and new drug development technology.

Manufacture of peptide API according to GMP regulation

Angien’s GMP plant is Korea’s first facility specialized in the production of peptide drug raw materials, and has all the equipment and infrastructure necessary for the synthesis, purification, drying and quality control of peptide drug raw materials. It has been designed and manufactured to meet the standards of excellent pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (MFDS) for the first time in Korea to be approved for the manufacture and quality control of peptide raw materials and approval for GMP.

GMP workshop facilities and possible work

Large volume solid and liquid reaction

QA / QC and documentation support

Large volume HPLC purification

All specialized production technologies for peptides

Freeze-dried Compliant with GMP regulations

Clean room of Class 10,000 and Class 100,000

Wide range from R & D to commercialization

Synthetic technology

Based on the accumulated know-how and know-how for more than 15 years, Ani-zen has established various synthesis methods for peptide characteristics, and the synthesis method is applied in accordance with amino acid composition, length, scale and customer’s request.

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis

It is a synthetic technique applied to the manufacture of most peptides up to several kilograms, especially for the synthesis of long chain peptides or complex sequence peptides. Based on Fmoc, we apply the solid phase production method

• Solution Phase Peptide Synthesis

Applies to the production of relatively short peptides and provides economical manufacturing processes from g to several kg per lot

• Convergent Peptide Synthesis

This technology is a technique for producing peptides by binding short peptides prepared by solid phase synthesis in a liquid phase, and is suitable for the production of long chain peptides

Are you looking for a Peptide Biomaterials Drugs Products in Korea and Peptide APIs in Korea? ANYGEN CO., LTD.’s GMP plant is Korea’s first facility specialized in the production of peptide drug raw materials, and has the facilities and infrastructure necessary for the synthesis, purification, drying and quality control of peptide drug raw materials.