Cultivation Consulting Brings You Vertical LED Cannabis Cultivation Facility Design

(November 17, 2018) – The Cultivation Consulting is an excellent management and planning service providers for the all-around management and the setup of a cannabis cultivation business. From the cannabis facility design to the business plan, pest control, security plan template as well as the inventory control plan is all provided by the company.

The Cultivation Consulting has come up with the Vertical LED Cannabis Cultivation Facility Design, and this is a great marijuana grow facility design for the customers. They provide proper attention to the layouts and workflow systems as they are integral in this cultivation business and can’t be changed once it is structured. From the air circulation to the backup power and the plant rooms are all considered by the team of professionals from this platform.

For the environmental controls at the cannabis cultivation site design, they charge about $75-$125 per square foot, and this is a reasonable price. This layout plan of the company considers the fire code regulations concerning disabled access, frequency and spacing of egresses, emergency exits, aisle widths, sprinkler systems, and trip hazards meticulously.

