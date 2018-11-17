Dengue Vaccine Market is expected to expand at a 17.3% CAGR over the forecast period 2027

Dengue is a mosquito-born flavivirus disease which causes dengue fever characterized by severe headache, skin rash, debilitating muscle, joint pain leaving a feverish feeling. The dengue fever is also called as ‘breakbone fever’ due to the symptoms it causes. The symptoms for dengue start appearing in the span of 3-14 days and can infect infants, young children and adults. Dengue has emerged as one of the critical vector-borne diseases especially in tropical and subtropical regions of the world. The first dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia (CYD-TDV) developed by Sanofi Pasteur registered in 14 countries in Latin America and Asia Pacific region. CYD-TDV vaccine is a live recombinant tetravalent dengue vaccine which is indicated as a 3 dose series of 0/6/12 month schedule. There are around five other vaccine candidates under evaluation in clinical trials, comprising other live-attenuated vaccines, as well as subunit, DNA and purified inactivated vaccine candidates of which Takeda’s TAK-003 and Butantan Institute vaccine candidates are being evaluated in phase 3 clinical trials currently.

The global Dengue Vaccine market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 249.3Mn in 2017, and is expected to expand at a 17.3% CAGR over the forecast period 2027

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114999/Dengue-Vaccine-Market

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global dengue vaccine market is mainly driven by rising burden of dengue fever in tropical regions, large unmet medical need for managing dengue burden, promising end stage vaccine pipeline, development of live attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine and expected local production of dengue vaccine in various countries are expected drive the market over forecasted period.

Other prominent factors driving growth of the market are adoption/uptakeof dengue vaccine by various countries in dengue endemic regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific and increased governments interest to incorporate the vaccine in public immunization programmes in various countries

However, supply side infrastructure bottle necks such as surveillance system, standardized diagnostics practice, and cold chain systems for storage of vaccine in resource constrained countriesare the factors suggestive of barrier to growth of global Dengue Vaccinemarket.

Players in thedengue vaccine development and in market are employing strategies to incorporate dengue vaccine in public immunization programs and vaccines in clinical stage development are being tested for safety and efficacy in all age groups and different transmission settings.

Market SegmentationbyEnd User

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, government institutes, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). In terms of value, government institutesegment is estimated to account for more than 51.9% market share in global dengue vaccine market, by 2027 end.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114999/Dengue-Vaccine-Market

Key Regions

The global Dengue Vaccinemarket has been segmented into four major regions:Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Rest of the World (RoW). In terms of value, the Asia Pacific markethas been estimated to dominate the global dengue vaccine market in 2017,and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period. Latin America isexpected to be the fastest growing markets among regional markets. Latin Americamarket is expected to witness highest CAGR of 18.0% over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil market is expected to grow at faster rate to reach the value US$ 164.8Mn by 2027 end. Market in Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit slow CAGR owing to lack of infrastructure in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players inthe global Dengue Vaccinemarket includeSanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Panacea Biotech, Butantan Institute, Biological E Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck & Co., Inc., and Vabiotech

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114999/Dengue-Vaccine-Market

About Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver a host of services including custom research reports, syndicated research reports, and consulting services which are personalised in nature. RRI delivers a complete packaged solution to clients; this combines current market intelligence, technology inputs, statistical anecdotes, valuable growth insights, 360-degree view of the competitive framework, and anticipated market trends.

Contact Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI)

42 Joseph Street

Port carling P0B 1J0

Muskoka, Ontario1

Phone – +1-631-721-4201

Website: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/

Email: sales@researchreportinsights.com